Defiance — William J. Gerger, 85, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home in Defiance.
He was born on April 1, 1936, to the late Anthony and Theresa (Prinz) Gerger in Mansfield, Ohio. He graduated from Mansfield High School, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines. He was married to Davinie (Dunn) Gerger, who preceded him in death. On July 17, 1998, he married Nancy (Heckel) Gerger, who survives.
William worked in a machine shop as a tool & dye maker in Nashville, Tennessee until 1971. He moved to Defiance and worked at General Motors Powertrain in the pattern shop until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed woodworking, going to casinos, and was a championship bowler. William enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabin in Petosky, Michigan, and hanging out with friends at Cosmos.
William is survived by his loving wife Nancy Gerger of Defiance, his sons, Scott Gerger and Christopher Gerger, both of Florida, and his step-children: Adam (Amanda) Brooks of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Rachael (Derrick) Brooks of Toledo, and Joshua Brooks of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Ella, Natalie, Laura, Cecilia, Simon, Charles, Marshall and Theodore, and his "adopted son" Steve Gebhart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Davinie Gerger, his sister, Elizabeth Dalenberg, his brother, Joseph Gerger, and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:45 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, masks are required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A graveside memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, with Father Tim Krukowski officiating. Graveside military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 3360. An open house will be held after the service at UAW Hall in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, or ProMedica Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
