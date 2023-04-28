PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — William M. Harader, 84, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, Ohio.

