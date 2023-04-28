PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — William M. Harader, 84, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, Ohio.
He was born in Defiance on April 11, 1939, to the late Bernard and Viola (Engel) Harader. Bill was a 1957 graduate of Ayersville High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1962-66. On August 17, 1968, he married Barbara Grimes who survives.
Bill was a faithful member of New Hope Christian Church in North Fort Meyers, Florida, and a former member of Defiance Christian Church in Defiance. He was also a member of VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge and NEA (National Education Association). He was a school bus driver for Lee County School District for over 22 years until his retirement in 2011. He was an avid fan of Cleveland baseball and in his leisure time he enjoyed fishing.
Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Harader of Punta Gorda, Florida, his daughter, Sherry (Jerry) Wenzel of Cape Coral, Florida, his son, Scott Harader of Vermillion, Ohio, and three grandsons, Jordan Wenzel, Joshua Wenzel and Josiah Harader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Harader.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ayersville Cemetery with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Military graveside rites will be accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Christian Church or Defiance Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Harader as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.