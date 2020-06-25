William Grau, 74, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family.
His Legacy… He was born August 8, 1945,, in Napoleon to the late Lavon and Helen (Perry) Grau. Bill was a 1965 graduate from Holgate High School. After high school, he joined the Navy and became a corpsman, assigned to the Marines at Great Lakes, Ill. He worked at GM for 40 years until his retirement in 2006. Bill liked to keep busy, he was a volunteer fireman for Noble Co. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3360, AMVETS Post 1991 and American Legion Post 340. A Golden Eagle at Eagles Aerie 372, Elks Lodge 147 and Moose Lodge 2094. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, golf and Jack Daniels.
His Family… He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Karjala); and his five daughters, Michelle (Willard) Thacker of Defiance, Susan (Jill) Bray of Hollyspring, N.C., Theresa (John) Landwehr of Holgate, Kelly (Mark) Thelen of Portage, Mich., and Autumn (James) Kirk, Defiance. William also had 10 grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica) Thacker, Terri (Travis) Badenhop, Ashley Thacker, Natashia Landwehr, Andrew, Sophie, Emma and Kiera Thelen, Freya and Saoirse Kirk. He also had eight great-grandchildren, Alivia Thacker, Aiden Thacker, Aleah Thacker, Riley Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert, Joshua Lusk, Chevi Badenhop and Cameron Badenhop. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Eugene Jr.; and a great-grandson, Austin James.
His Farewell Services… Friends and family will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home. Bill’s funeral services will be private.
Contributions in Bill’s memory can be made to the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
