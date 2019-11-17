CONTINENTAL — William C. Etter, 70, Continental, died at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born March 21, 1949, in Paulding, to the late Rudy and Clara Jane (Wagner) Etter. On January 5, 1978, he married Retta Perry, who preceded him in death on October 16, 2003.
William is survived by two sons, Joseph (Tammy Keeran) Slattman of Defiance and Ronald “Chip” (Becky) Slattman of Continental; a daughter, Sue (Todd) Runyan of Melrose; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sally (Bob) Heidenescher of Dupont.
William retired from S-K Wayne Hand Tools, Defiance. He was a former member of the Paulding Eagles and Continental American Legion. He loved to bowl, dance and agitate people when he could — which was all the time. He loved to spend time with his family, watching Yankee’s baseball, and smoking his big fat nasty cigars.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Chaplain Tom Tengler officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. and again Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging or Heartland Hospice Care, Perrysburg.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.