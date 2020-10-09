NAPOLEON — William Martin Dietrich, 80, Napoleon, Ohio, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born March 6, 1940, in rural Henry County, Ohio, to the late Martin and Emma (Herge) Dietrich. On February 9, 1963, he married Carol Lynn Fedderke at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
Bill worked in the maintenance department at Fulton Industries for 20 years and WoodSage for 10 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He enjoyed camping with his wife and family at Twin Acres in Whitehouse, Ohio, for the past 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Dawn (Mark) Feeney of Ayersville and Dan (Jean) Dietrich of Holgate; grandchildren, Leslie and Lyndon Dietrich.
He also was preceded in death by children, Deborah and Donald Dietrich; a grandson, Jacob William Dietrich; and an infant sibling.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Ridgeville Corners.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Online condolences and messages may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
