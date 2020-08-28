William Cline

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — William Allen Cline of Allentown, Pa., passed away at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Md., on August 10, 2020, at the age of 80.
“Bill” was born at home in Mark Center Township in northwest Ohio on September 20, 1939, as the third son of William Milton Cline and Kathryn (Haver) Cline. He lived with his maternal grandparents in rural Mark Center as a teenager. After graduation from Mark Township High School in 1957, Bill served as a radioman in the U.S. Navy until 1960, including assignments on the USS Mansfield, USS Rochester, and on base in Guam. After the service, he attended Defiance College, balancing his studies against work in a factory (Zeller Corp.), bartending, and starting a family with his wife, Sally “Louann” (Bryan), with the support of their extended families in northwest Ohio. In 1964, he graduated on the same day as his wife, earning a dual B.S. degree in chemistry and math, with a minor in physics.
Bill recently was preceded in death by his wife, Louann, after 56 years of marriage. They had three children and four beloved grandchildren, daughter, Barbara A. Jaindl, her late husband, Timothy, and their sons, Steven and Gregory of Lower Macungie, Pa.; son, James A. Cline, his wife, Michele Cline, and their children, Elizabeth and Evan of Towson, Md.; and son, Brian L. Cline and his wife, Heather Cline of Sterling, Ma. Additionally, Bill is survived by siblings, Gerald Cline of Van Wert, Ohio, Marcia Pressler of Haviland, Ohio, Pat Fisher of Burns Harbor, Mich., and Danielle Bon Jovi of Murphy, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman Cline; as well as his mother’s late husband, Raymond Fisher.
After initiating graduate studies in metallurgy at Iowa State University, Bill began a long career in the metals industry as a laboratory manager at American Nickeloid in Peru, Ill., from 1965-77. He then worked as a process engineer at Bryan Metals in Bryan, Ohio, from 1977-80, before returning to American Nickeloid in Walnutport, Pa., where he served as a production manager and plant chemist until 2001. During semi-retirement, he worked as a consultant for Apollo Metals in Bethlehem, Pa., until 2006.
Through the years, Bill enjoyed many boating and fishing trips in the Great Lakes region with family and friends. He was an avid gardener who, like his mother, loved sharing perennials. Bill volunteered in roles ranging from youth baseball coach to Junior Achievement mentorship. At Asbury United Methodist Church (Allentown, Pa.), he served as a member of the church and society committee. Bill and Louann cherished memories with friends from their Asbury Share Group and shared volunteer roles, including Asbury flower delivery and Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. They were also dedicated attendees at sports and special events for their children, grandchildren, as well as out-of-state relatives.
The immediate family intends to hold a private service at the Memorial Garden of Asbury United Methodist Church. A life celebration event for both Bill and Louann will be held with loved ones in northwest Ohio as health restrictions allow. Online condolences and memories of both Bill and Louann can be shared at Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in support of your community. Alternatively, please consider donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.panCAN.org), a non-profit information and support resource, or Junior Achievement (www.ja.org), a non-profit focused on helping youth to identify career paths and reach their potential.
