William Buehrer

Archbold — William John (Willie) Buehrer, 93, of Archbold, Ohio, died October 10, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
Born September 16, 1927, he was the son of Samuel and Sophia (Klundt) Buehrer. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna (Ruffer) Buehrer of Archbold; sons Robert (Jude), Tupper Lake, New York, Neil (Nanette), Salisbury, North Carolina, Todd (Ruthann), Hampshire, Illinois, Ben (Susan), Stryker, Ohio, Sam (Ellen), Evansville, Indiana, Paul (Wendy ), Oregon, Ohio and daughter, Mary (Alex Perrin) Plymouth, Michigan; grandchildren Emily Buehrer-Douglas (Sean Douglas), Lydia Buehrer, (Kenny Bussey), Nicole Buehrer, Nathaniel Buehrer, Christine Garcia, (Chesrae Garcia), Noah Buehrer, Cara Buehrer, Stephen Buehrer, David Buehrer and Cameron Perrin; Great Grandchildren, Grayson Garcia and Elijah Douglas; sister, Grace (Ervin) Koch of Brunswick, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Barb (Ward) Stuckey, Stryker, Joan Ruffer, Stryker, Norma Ruffer, Archbold; brother- and sister-in-law, Bill (Carol) Ruffer, Bryan and brother in law Vern Nemire, Archbold, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Rychener, brother Marcus Buehrer, an infant brother, grandchild and great-grandchild.
Visitation for William will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Fellowship Hall of St. Johns' Christian Church in Archbold. A memorial in celebration of Willie's life will immediately follow at noon, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the sanctuary at St. John's Christian Church in Archbold, with Pastor Erich Christman, officiant. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Christian Church or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
