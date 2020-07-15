HICKSVILLE — William LeRoy Bontrager, 87, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
LeRoy was born December 4, 1932, in Centreville, Mich., to the late William and Lydia (Miller) Bontrager. On February 22, 1951, in Nottawa, Mich., he married Marjorie Mae Schlabach. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2018.
Survivors include his children, William (Nina) Bontrager of Millersburg, Ind., Melvin (Marie) Bontrager of Hicksville, Ohio, Lydia (Melvin) Yoder of Hicksville, Ohio, Christene (John Henry) Hochstetler of Goshen, Ind., Annie (Reuben) Knepp of Montgomery, Ind., Marlin (LuElla) Bontrager of Topeka, Ind., Firman (Pauline) Bontrager of Ashley, Ind., and Vernon (Beth) Bontrager of Leo, Ind.; 39 grandchildren; 129 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel (Bessie) Bontrager of Nappanee, Ind.; sister-in-law, Anna Bontrager of Centreville, Mich.; brothers-in-law, Ezra (Mary) Gingerich of Millerburg, Ind., and Levi (Esther) Hochstetler of Shipshewana, Ind.; and son-in-law, Simon Weaver of Wellman, Iowa.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Barbara Weaver and Irene Bontrager; grandchildren, Mary Edna Knepp and Steven Jay Hochstetler; sisters, Marie Bontrager, Pauline Gingerich, Bertha Stauffer and Alta Hochstetler; as well as brother, Alva Bontrager.
Visitation will be held at the Christian Day School Community Building, Hicksville/Edgerton Road, Hicksville, Ohio, on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral also will be held at the Christian Day School Community Building on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at the Amish Cemetery in Hicksville, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be observed.
For additional information and to view LeRoy’s online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
