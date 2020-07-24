Church funerals direct
By JENNY DERRINGER @cnjderringer jderringer@crescent-news.com

HICKSVILLE — Funeral services for William LeRoy Bontrager were held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. at the Christian Day School Community Building, Hicksville, Ohio, with Andy Yoder, James Eicher and David Raber officiating. Burial was at the Amish Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio. Pallbearers were Paul Yoder, Lavern Bontrager, Marvin Yoder, Marvin Knepp, J.R. Bontrager and Marlin Knepp. To view LeRoy’s full obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bontrager as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries