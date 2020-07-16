PAULDING — William “Bill” Sutton, 91, Paulding, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Bill was born January 9, 1929, in Paulding, the son of the late Lloyd A. and Mary A. (Brenner) Sutton. On December 19, 1952, he married Delores Jean Ames, who preceded him in death on May 2, 2017. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War and retired from Lafarge. He was a life member of VFW Post 587. He was an avid Ohio State fan, fisherman and deer hunter, shooting his last deer at age 89.
He is survived by his children, Mary Alice (James) Brown of Pandora, Ohio, William “Bo” (Patricia) Sutton of Hicksville, Lou Ann Bates of Bryan, and Danny (Kim) Sutton and Sally (Chris) Doster, both of Paulding; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by brother, Lloyd D. Sutton; sisters, Gloria Condon, Kathryn Lewis and Dorothy Thompson; and granddaughter, Miranda Lee Mathews.
Private family services will be conducted at 2 p.m Monday, July 20, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, the family is requesting that those attending the visitation or service observe wearing face masks and refrain from physical touch while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Springs Md. 20910; or Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 Ohio 108, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
