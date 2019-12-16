William M. "Bill" Sponsler, 61, Defiance, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born February 27, 1958, to Howard and Dolores (Anderson) Sponsler in Alliance, Ohio. Bill worked as a carpenter in the construction industry.
Bill is survived by his sister, Gina Fernbaugh of Bowling Green, Ohio; two nephews, Joshua Herr of Cypress, Calif., and William (Kara) Herr of Boston, Mass., and great-nephew, Thayer Herr of Boston, Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
