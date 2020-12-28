NAPOLEON — William “Bill” Frederick Rohrs, 86, Napoleon, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 26, 2020, due to complications with COVID-19.
He was born October 7, 1934, in Malinta, Ohio, the son of Frank and Emma (Witte) Rohrs. He was the youngest of 10 siblings. On July 19, 1958, he married Irmgard Badenhop.
Bill was baptized on October 23, 1934, by Pastor G.J. Ide and confirmed March 21, 1948, by Pastor A.J. Boomgarden at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, Ohio. Confirmation verse — Psalm 27 — “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
Bill graduated from Malinta-Grelton High School in 1952. He received a bachelor of science agriculture education, graduating from The Ohio State University in 1956. In 1973, he received a master of education from Michigan State University.
Bill was a vocational agriculture instructor in the Auglaize Brown Local School District from 1956-67. In 1967, he went to work for The Ohio State University as a Defiance County Extension Agent — 4-H program, later on taking the roll as agricultural agent, retiring in 1987 with the rank of associate professor. From 1998 to 2004, he served as coordinator for the NW Ohio Conservation Action Project.
Bill was a faithful and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where he served on the board of elders, endowment fund and sang in the choir. Prior to moving to Napoleon, he was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, serving on the board of elders, school, stewardship and parish education. He also was the PTL president and sang in the choir. Bill served on the City Tree Commission in Defiance and Napoleon and the Lake Erie Protection Fund.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory wife of 62 years, Irmgard of Napoleon, Ohio; sons, Steve Rohrs (Jona) of Akron, Ohio, and Roger Rohrs of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany Haught (Brett) and Julie Wheeler (Kavaughn) of Akron, Ohio; Emma, Ashley, and Claire Rohrs, all of Perrysburg, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Phillip Wallace III, Sydney Wheeler and Cora, Cooper and Chase Haught, all of Akron, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Sue; parents, Frank and Emma Rohrs; and siblings, Walter Rohrs (Lora), Edna Meyer (Fred), Arthur Rohrs (Hilda), Esther Hahn (Otto), Frank Rohrs (Jeanne), Paul Rohrs (Margaret), Marian Fitzenreiter (Arnold), Martin Rohrs (Rozella) and Christine Kruse (Donald).
A private family service is being planned. Burial will be at Riverview Memory Gardens. Handling arrangements is Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
For those who wish, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio 43545; or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and Henry County Hospital in Napoleon for the love, compassion and care provided to Bill.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.