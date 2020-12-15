OAKWOOD — William Bidlack, 89, Oakwood, died at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at The Meadows of Kalida.
He was born May 20, 1931, in Brown Township, Paulding County, to the late Lawrence L. and Alice P. (Gettle) Bidlack. On February 5, 1955, he married Phyllis Jean Wagner, who survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are three children, Bruce W. Bidlack of Harker Heights, Texas, Laura Marleen (Arthur) Barrett of Lake Zurick, Ill., and Robert A. Bidlack of Latty; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by a brother, Larry (Pat) Bidlack; and five sisters, Mable (Harvey) Robinson, Kathren (Harry) Reimschull, Jean (John) Grant, Melva (Fred) Mumma and Margaret (Fred) Friess.
William was a retired farmer and a member of Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a life member of the Oakwood American Legion. William was the secretary-sales manager of the Maumee Valley Polled Hereford Association for 18 years; former school bus driver for Oakwood and Paulding Schools; 4-H advisor for 20 years; Sunday school class teacher for the young adults; and a member of the Gideon’s International.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood, with Pastor Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Following the COVID-19 regulations, visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Masks are required both at the funeral home and the church.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
