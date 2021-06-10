William Beverly

Winter Haven, FL — Former Paulding County resident, William R. Beverly, 87, died Saturday, June 5, 2021.

He was born May 15, 1934, in Wise, Virginia, son of the late Earl and Grace Beverly. On October 20, 1973, he married Betty J. Pryor, who preceded him in death on January 17, 2005. He retired from Kwik Loc, New Haven, Indiana, in 1992.

He is survived by his sons, Bill (Sharon) Beverly, Bradenton, Florida, Jim (Terri) Beverly Weeki Wachee, Florida; step-sons, Rick (Rosanna) Eitniear, Toledo, and Kevin (Cathy) Eitniear, Oakwood; siblings, Earl Beverly, Erma Carlin and Jeanne Johnson; 8 grandchildren: 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He is also preceded in death by son, Dean and siblings: Kathryn Hopkins, Evelyn Dixon, Carolyn Brickey and Denver Beverly.

Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, June 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Gideon's International.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.

