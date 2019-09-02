HICKSVILLE — William Lowell “Bill” Metz, 71, died early Sunday morning, Sept. 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bill was born to the late Lowell and Eloise (Friend) Metz on January 22, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio. He was a 1966 graduate of Hicksville High School. Bill furthered his education and graduated from Defiance College in 1970 and earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Dayton in 1988.
Upon graduation from college, Bill was employed by Hicksville Schools. After nine years at Hicksville, he took a position with Antwerp Local Schools. Bill taught at Antwerp for 23 years. While teaching at Hicksville, he also coached football and earned bragging rights, “10-0 ain’t too bad.” He also led the Lady Archers softball team in victory.
Bill was a writer and local historian. Many faithful readers of The News-Tribune enjoyed his articles, pictures of the past and trivia questions that were published weekly for 17 years in the High Street North column. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, chatting with friends and attending Hicksville Cornerstone Church.
Bill’s family includes four sons, Rick, Ryan (Jill), Jason and Curtis (Kirsten); four granddaughters, Ashlyn, Sofie, Chloe and Willow; and two brothers, Tom (Deb) and Kevin (Cindy). A grandson, Austin, has already preceded him in death.
Visitation for Bill will be held at Cornerstone Church on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. The funeral will be held at the church Friday at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Six Corners Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Church in memory of Bill. Online condolences may be made at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
