Wayne Thurman

HICKSVILLE — Wayne M. Thurman, 93, of Hicksville, Ohio, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in his residence with his family by his side.
Wayne was born September 25, 1929, in Weston, Ohio, son of the late Leland and Gertrude (Moorehead) Thurman. He was a 1948 graduate of Weston High School and took some college courses at IPFW in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Wayne proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He married Mary Lou Dager on July 2, 1955, in Fort Wayne and she preceded him in death on October 6, 1997.
Wayne worked as an engineer at Dotco in Hicksville. He also previously worked as an engineer at Bomar Instruments and ITT, and as the superintendent of maintenance at the Indiana State Hospital in Fort Wayne. Volunteering was a large part of Wayne's life and he spent a lot of time serving at Auglaize Village and the Huber Opera House. He also enjoyed woodworking, building and flying model planes, and biking.
Wayne is survived by his long-time companion, LuAnn Keeley of Hicksville, two children, Debby (Michael) Harris of Hicksville and Seth (Bailey Misura) Keeley of Fort Wayne, two grandchildren, Dusty (Earlee) Harris of Hicksville and Mindy (Troy) Singer of Ohio City, Ohio, four great-grandchildren, Ben Harris, Alex Harris, Clara Harris and Tory Singer, and three siblings, Irene Sapp of Maumee, Ohio, Maurice (Carol) Thurman of Monroe, Michigan, and Alfred (Becky) Thurman of Ohio. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Lou, one grandson, Russell Harris and three siblings, Paul Thurman, Don Thurman and Dorothy Stutz.
Visitation for Wayne M. Thurman will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio. A brief memorial service will immediately follow in the Huber beginning at 3 p.m. with military rites accorded by the combined honor detail from the Hicksville American Legion Post 223, Farmer American Legion Post 137 and Sherwood VFW Post 5665. Private interment will take place at a later date in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Huber Opera House and Civic Center, or to the Boy Scout Troop 216. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
