NEY — Wayne J. Sprow, 96, Ney, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.
He was born to Arthur and Katherine (McFeeters), August 14, 1923, on their farm in Delaware Township, Ohio. He had one brother and four sisters. He was the youngest of six. One of his sisters eventually became his teacher in the one-room school. Wayne graduated from Sherwood Delaware School where he played baseball. He met his wife, Eileen, on a blind date, married her in 1945, and they shared 75 happy years together. During World War II, Wayne served proudly in the Army’s 25th Infantry in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.
After the war, Wayne and Eileen reared a family of five children. Wayne was a lifelong farmer in Farmer Township, and active in Farm Bureau Council, Farm Bureau County Board — his business skills rewarded when recognized for the Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Within his community, Wayne Sprow served on the Sherwood Board of Education, several terms on the Landmark Board, Farmer Township trustee also several terms, Defiance County Soil and Water, a lifetime member of the American Legion and hunted with the Sherwood Fox Hunters. A faithful man, Wayne attended Farmer Methodist Church, sang in the choir, his favorite hymn was “Wonderful Grace of Jesus.” He taught Sunday school, was school superintendent and served many years on the church board.
Wayne and Eileen loved to sing in the car. Wayne would sing tenor; Eileen sang alto and the children sang the melodies. We believe he has joined the heavenly choir.
Wayne Sprow leaves behind his wife, Eileen; children, Barbara Kieffer, Steve (Vickie) Sprow and Jeff (Paula) Sprow, all of Farmer Township, and Rebecca (Allen) Rassi of St. Mary’s, Georgia; his 12 grandchildren, who filled him with pride and kept him young at heart, and 16 great-grandchildren, were a source of joy and delight.
Preceding Wayne in death were his daughter, Jane (Sprow) Miller; brother, Clyde Sprow; sisters, Evelyn Kretzer, Velma Bayliss, Olive Stuckey and Agnes Mack; and son-in-law, David Kieffer.
Wayne Sprow lived by the creed: “When a man grows old and sums up his days, he should be able to stand tall and full of pride in the life he’s lived.” Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of your Lord.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services for Wayne J. Sprow will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Farmer Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Bowers officiating. Military graveside rites accorded by Farmer American Legion Post 137. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Wayne to make memorial contributions to Farmer United Methodist Church, CHP Home Health and Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
