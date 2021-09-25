Defiance — L. Wayne Schaffer, 89, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, September 23, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on September 25, 1931, to the late Lester and Ruth (Stevenson) Schaffer in Defiance, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On September 24, 1955, he married the love of his life, Sally (Gardner) Schaffer, who survives.
Wayne was a faithful and active member of St. John's United Church of Christ for many years. He was a member of Defiance Elks Lodge 147 and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. Wayne was a jack of all trades and a good handyman. He was an avid gardener, he enjoyed playing cards, but spending time with his family was his favorite time. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sally Schaffer of Defiance, his sons, Tim (Becky) Schaffer of Defiance, and Steve (Melanie Strayer) Schaffer of Mooresville, North Carolina, and his daughter, Cindy (Richard) Shaffer of Defiance. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Tony (Melanie) Schaffer, Adam Schaffer, Sharon (Jason) Myers, Kelly (Jake) Jenkins and Dan (Nannan Gao) Shaffer, and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Sarah Schaffer, his brothers, Donald and Emil "Bud" Schaffer, his sisters, Gertrude Oder and Frances Vandemark, and son-in-law, Jim Curtzwiler.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Defiance, with the Rev. James Brehler officiating. One hour of additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. before the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
