Defiance — Wayne Eugene Perrin, 79 years, of Defiance, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in his sister's residence near Paulding.
Wayne was born June 12, 1942, in Waterloo, Indiana, the son of the late Arthur Louis and Helen Margaret (Erhart) Perrin. Wayne attended schooling through Quadco. Wayne retired from Northwest Products after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Delaware Bend. Wayne enjoyed eating out and attending tractor shows.
Surviving are his sister, Judy Fisher of Paulding, Ohio; two brothers, Kenneth Perrin of Princeton, Illinois, and Jim Fisher of Defiance, Ohio; two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Donald Joseph Perrin; brother-in-law, Tom Fisher; niece, Teresa Fisher and great-niece, Jovie Fisher.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 16428 Speaker Road, Sherwood, with Father Melwin D'Souza officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to St. Isidore Catholic Church or MRDD of Defiance County.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
