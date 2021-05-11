Defiance — Wayne G. McCoy, 86, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
He was born on April 17, 1935, to the late Glen and Lavina (Gebhart) McCoy in Defiance, Ohio. Wayne proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 during the Korean War. On May 29, 1958, he married Jayne (Rhudy) McCoy, who preceded him in death in 2001.
Wayne was a life member of VFW Post 3360. He worked at Defiance Precision Products for several years until his retirement in 2001. He also worked at Coke Bottling Company and RiverValley Distributors. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and Browns.
Wayne is survived by his half-brother, Stanley Rohrbaugh of Defiance, and his half-sisters, Peggy (Tom) Hurt of Defiance, and Carol Hale of Paulding, Ohio, a stepson-in-law, Val Gonzalez of Defiance, and many grandkids, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill McCoy, half-brother, Gary Rohrbaugh, stepdaughters, Kathy M. Gonzalez and Vicki Ratliff, and his stepson, Frederick Ludy.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donors choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
