Wayne Crosser, 88, Defiance, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Wayne was born December 31, 1931, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Wayne M. Sr. and Goldie (Yarrington) Crosser. He was a 1950 graduate of Defiance High School. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Ruby F. Armentrout on June 8, 1957, in New Carlisle, Ohio, and she survives. Wayne was a millwright for 42 years at General Motors Central Foundry in Defiance, retiring in 1991. He is a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church. Wayne loved to fish, taking annual trips to Monroe Reservoir with family and friends. Wayne enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, feeding his birds, yardwork and picking up endless walnuts.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Ruby; four children, Ron (June) Crosser of Hicksville, Ohio, Jim (Lesa) Crosser of Baltimore, Maryland, Bil Crosser of Defiance, Ohio, and Dan (Jodi) Crosser of Antwerp, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Ronnie (Lacey) Crosser, Melissa (Travis) Crawford, Ian (Emily) Crosser, Zak (Alyssa) Crosser, Ashley Bathgate, Andrea Skelton, Logan Bright, Jessica Bright, Savannah Crosser, Megan Crosser, Neil Crosser and Donald Helton; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joanne Bonnett of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Andrew Bathgate.
Visitation for Wayne Crosser Jr. will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood, Ohio, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services for Wayne will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at noon in the Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery. The family also will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Sherwood United Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06825 Ohio 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
