POWELL — Ward “Leroy” Elliott, 85, Powell, passed away peacefully at his home, with loved ones by his side on March 6, 2020.

He was born January 12, 1935, in Oakwood, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward A. and Edra F. (Eakins) Elliott; brothers, Warren, Oren “Herb” and George; and son, Gregory.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra K. (Jordan); children, Debra K. Layman (Keith), Jeffrey L. (Diane) and Mark A. (Darleen); stepchildren, Kimberly S. Stoody (Robert), Kelli J. McKinney and Kenneth D. Reed (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-stepgrandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1999 after 46 years of employment. He raised, trained and raced standard breed horses for over 50 years and was a member of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.

Viewing hours to be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service presided over by longtime friend, Samuel Wollum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Leroy’s name.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Mar 10
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
