Funeral services were held for Wanda Jean Vogelsong on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church. Father Eric Mueller officiated, with music by Dave Moninger. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Scott Westrick, David Confessore, Danny Long, Matthew Steiner, Benjamin Vogelsong and Adam Vogelsong. Schaffer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

