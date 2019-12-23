wanda vogelsong

Wanda Jean Vogelsong, 93, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born April 10, 1926, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of William and Melva (Boutwell) Sobieck. On May 19, 1945, she married Paul Vogelsong, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2019.
Jean was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, and the Altar Rosary Society. She worked at Defiance Hospital as a food service coordinator for over 18 years until her retirement in 1989. Jean had a talent to cook, bake, knit, crochet, embroidery and sew. She also liked to read a good book. Jean and Paul liked to travel, and visited many states over the years. Jean was a former Cub Scout den mother, and member of Friends of the Library. Spending time with her family was always her priority.
Jean will be sadly missed by her daughters, Carol Hillyer, Shirley (Kim) McKeen and Barbara (Phillip) Fitzenrider, all of Defiance, and Susan (Daniel) Long of Rotonda West, Florida; and her son, Douglas Vogelsong of Hicksville, Ohio. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Sobieck of Sherwood; and sisters, Dorothy Shegitz of Bryan, and Millie Pyle of Defiance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Vogelsong; brother, Herman Sobieck; sisters, Eleanor Morris and Emma Middleton; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St., with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shidyak, Heartland Hospice Care, Linda and Martin Hernandez, and Michelle Lieb for all their love and support.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Catholic Church, Holy Cross Catholic School or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.