Wanda Nally

Defiance — Wanda M. Nally, age 84, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on June 17, 1937, to the late William and Ada (Hall) Gollihue in Monaville, West Virginia. On November 12, 1952, she married Alton Nally who preceded her in death on October 11, 2004.
Wanda was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Defiance. She loved gospel music, and enjoyed crafting, cooking and baking the best peanut butter pie. Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and she treasured her time spent with her family.
Wanda will be sadly missed by her children: Keith (Angie) Nally, Tim (Bonnie) Nally, Terry (Sharon) Nally, Brenda (Lee) Starr and Judy (Dennis) Henderson, all of Defiance, 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Gollihue, Jim Gollihue and Henry Starr, and sisters, Alma Moore, Sara Stephens and Joyce Gollihue, and triplet granddaughters, Ann Marie, Elizabeth Sue and Martha Kay.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Isaac Shelton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Tabernacle Church, American Diabetes Association, or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
