Walter J. Mast, 88, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born May 31, 1931, to Willard and Rachel (Schwab) Mast in Toledo, Ohio. Walter graduated from Defiance High School in 1949. In 1953, he received a bachelor of science degree from The Ohio State University, and in 1957 he graduated from the Cincinnati College of Embalming. On November 24, 1954, he married Nancy J. Love, who resides in Defiance. Walter served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot from 1953-56. He was the vice president of Mast & Mock Funeral Home in Defiance from 1957 until his retirement in 1988. Walter was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Kappa Sigma College Fraternity and Omega Masonic Lodge, and a former member of Defiance Kiwanis and the Defiance Jaycees.
Walter is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Love Mast of Defiance; sons, Kevin (Sherre) Mast of Defiance and Alan (Jane) Mast of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; daughter, Karen (Scott) Johnson of St. George, Utah; two grandchildren, Pierson and Marella Mast; and sister, Nancy Mock of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
All services were private. The family was assisted with arrangements by Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance. Burial took place in the Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Defiance College or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
The Mast family would like to thank Pastor Marcella Ciccotelli, and our St. Paul’s United Methodist Church family for all your compassion during this difficult time. And a special thanks to the pallbearers, Eric Roughton, Matt Killion, Chuck James, Alan Keller, Chris Williamson, Don Johnson and Carlos Lopez.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.