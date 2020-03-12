PAULDING — Vivian L. Steele, 91, Paulding, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1928, in Paulding, the daughter of the late George and Rosetta (Dotson) Stahl. On June 5, 1948, she married Lester L. Steele, who preceded her in death on November 16, 2000. She was a member of Paulding United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Church Women.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Vicky) Steele and Jill (Bill) Treat, both of Paulding, and Nicholas (Roxanne) Steele, of Scott; a sister, Marie Dysinger, Grover Hill; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Stahl.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Defiance Youth for Christ. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
