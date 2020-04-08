STRYKER — Vivian R. DeGroff, 92, Stryker, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Vivian was born June 16, 1927, in Edgerton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Pearl (Long) Kepler. She married Harvey W. DeGroff on June 11, 1946, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2006. Vivian served as a World War II cadet nurse at Flower Hospital and University of Toledo before attending International Business School in Fort Wayne and earning her bachelor of arts degree from UT. She taught elementary school for several years (West Unity — 3rd grade, Farmer — 4th grade, Bryan — 6th grade) and was director of Williams County American Cancer Society.
Vivian was a member of Stryker United Brethren Church, Association of Retired Teachers (local and national), Ohio Education Association, American Association of University Women (local and national), Taine Club, Progress Club, Red Hats, Maumee Valley Investment Club, ARTS Club, Flower Judges Guild, Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and Stryker Garden Club.
Vivian was passionate about her hobbies, which included golf, gemstones, gardening, art and over the years, she and her husband, Harvey, took pleasure in traveling across the country to numerous antique national car tours with their antique cars he restored. She attended the Gemological Institute of America, where she earned a gemologist certificate for diamonds, colored stones, gem identification and pearls. She enjoyed working for gem dealers at international gem shows across the country. Her interests in gardening drove her to judging school at the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, which prepared her to serve as a judge at the OAGC Designer’s Guild Flower Show. Vivian spent many hours in her own garden and took delight in watching the fruits of her labor flourish as it bloomed.
Survivors include her four grandchildren, Jamie (Jennifer) DeGroff of Mason, Ohio, Jodi (Daniel) Vander Ploeg of Tuscon, Arizona, Jennifer (Matt) Toker of Macedonia, Ohio, and Chris (Kimberly) DeGroff, Apex, North Carolina; 10 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Madison, Alyssa, Katelyn, Bradley, Justin, Hailey, Mira and Misha; daughter-in-law, Lynne DeGroff, Sylvania, Ohio; her brother, Marvin (Toni) Kepler, Slidell, Louisiana; several nieces and nephews, along with numerous beloved extended family members and friends.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey; and her sons, Jerry DeGroff (2008) and Ronald DeGroff (2016).
Private graveside services and interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio, where Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate. A celebration of Vivian’s life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to congregate, and will be announced by the family and Grisier Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and guest registry may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.
