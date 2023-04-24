DEFIANCE - Virginia E. Mast, 97, Defiance, Ohio, died on Thursday, April 20, a few hours before her 98th birthday.
She was born on April 21, 1925, in Emerald Township, Paulding County, Ohio. She was the daughter of Elsworth James Ankney and Coletta (Burkmire) Ankney. She was married on June 30, 1947, to Donald Mast of Defiance County.
She worked at Zeller's, Murphy's, Eckert's and the Chief bakery and worked on their farm. She enjoyed scrapbooking, music and camping. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Defiance.
Surviving are her daughter, Patsy Mast and sons, Dewey Mast and Walter (Marion) Mast. Her grandchildren are Danielle (Mast) Carlisle, Ryan (Rachel) Mast, Greg (Brooke) Mast and Jennifer Mast (Preston) Phillips. Her great-grandchildren are Megan Carlisle, Ethan Mast, Nathan Mast, Kate Mast, William Mast, Kyle Mast and Andrew Mast.
She is survived by one sister, Violet. Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years, her parents and siblings, Freda, Forest, James, Maxine and Maynard.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance. The funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., after visitation. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
