PAULDING — Virginia L. Dunson, 82, Paulding, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare, Defiance, Ohio.
She was born August 1, 1938, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Lawrence and Icel (Johnson) Galbert. On November 4, 1957, she married Richard Leroy Dunson, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2001. She was a member of the Harvest Field Pentecostal Church of God, Scott, Ohio.
Virginia is survived by her children, Victor Lee (Connie) Dunson, Rick (Jennifer) Dunson, and Marcia Jean (John) Wunderlin, all of Paulding; grandchildren, Victor Dunson Jr., Tyler Dunson, August Dunson, Ashley Wolderlin and Logan Dunson; and great-grandchildren, Victoria, Dakota, and Gracelyn Dunson, Anthony Beiveis, Landon and Corbin Dunson.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Johnson; and sister, Jean Galbert.
Private graveside services will be Thursday, December 17, at Wolf Creek Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
