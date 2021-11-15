Virginia Clyburn

Defiance — Virginia E. "Jenny" Clyburn, age 97, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on November 18, 1923, to the late Ernest and Amanda (Farris) Clyburn in Paulding County, Ohio. On March 23, 1968, she married Bill R. Clyburn, who preceded her in death on July 16, 2014.
Jenny was a member of Defiance Christian Church, VFW Post 3360 Ladies Auxiliary, and the genealogy club at the Defiance Library. She worked at All Star Products and General Motors until her retirement in 1969. Jenny loved spending time with her family.
Jenny is survived by her step-children, Ronald Clyburn and Lynn (Greg) Wonderly, all of Sherwood, Ohio. She also leaves behind one grandchild, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Myrtle Ruffer of Archbold, Ohio, and Justine Sprow of Defiance, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Allhouse Sr., her sisters, Ruth Bowers and Helen Engelmann, and her brothers, J. Raymond, Ernest, Morton and August Schackow, and her grandson Dennis W. Allhouse Jr.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Defiance Christian Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Mike Hasselbring officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Elder Care Hospice, or to Defiance Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
