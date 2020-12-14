OAKWOOD — Virgil Thrasher, 75, Oakwood, died at 6:06 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne.
He was born June 15, 1945, in Paulding, to the late Russel and Beverly (Brown) Thrasher.
Virgil is survived by his brother, Ed (Deborah) Thrasher of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russel “Punk” Thrasher Jr. and Clifford “Shorty” Thrasher.
Virgil retired from Cooper Hatchery. He was a graduate of Auglaize-Brown High School. He always supported the Indians and the Bobcats. He was an avid fan of both the Detroit Tigers and Lions.
Virgil’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. The arrangements are incomplete at the Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
