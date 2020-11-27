Violetta Marlene Poston, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Defiance.
She was born May 27, 1934, to James and Lilley (Stallard) Donahue in Coeburn, Virginia. On April 5, 1952, she married Kermit Ray Poston, who preceded her in death on August 23, 2020.
Violetta was a member of Second Baptist Church. She worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for 3l years until her retirement on May 31, 1999. In her leisure time, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always giving and helping others.
Violetta will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Sandra (Richard) Blevins of Whitesburg, Tenn., Deborah Price of Defiance, and Rita (Tom) Weaner of Defiance. She also leaves behind four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Bobby Donahue, and her sister, Gloria Greear.
Due to the recent pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Myers Cemetery, with Rev. Max Begley officiating. For those wishing to attend we ask that you maintain social distancing and wear masks while offering support to the family. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
