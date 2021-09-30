Violet Bond

Defiance — Violet P. Bond, age 96, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Monday evening, September 27, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on October 26, 1924, to Herman and Ora C. (Hull) Emmons in Fremont, Ohio. On June 25, 1945, she married Robert J. Bond, who preceded her in death on December 1, 2020.
Violet was a member of First Baptist Church in Defiance, Moose Lodge 2094 and Eagles Aerie 372 Auxiliary. Violet volunteered for several years on the Defiance Election Board and she worked as a nurse's aide at the former Defiance Hospital. She enjoyed line dancing and square dancing, traveling, taking bus trips and spending time with her family.
Violet is survived by three daughters: Claudia Dietrich of Ney, Ohio, Carol (Jack) Stevens of Defiance, and Sandra (James) Horen of Bay City, Michigan, and her son, Randy (Jeanne) Bond of Defiance. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bond, seven brothers, four sisters and son-in-law, Ronald Dietrich.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 a.m.-noon at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Wayne Cripps officiating. The family is requesting that all guests wear a mask, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow services at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice, or Kingsbury Place. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
