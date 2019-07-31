MONTPELIER — Viola Pressler, 92, Montpelier, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan.
She was born January 7, 1927, to R. Earl Robison and Blanche (Hilton) Robison. Viola graduated from North Central High School. On October 27, 1946, she married Richard E. Pressler from Montpelier. Viola was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; and her six brothers, Charley, Lloyd, Dale, Marlin, Denzle and Lyle.
Viola worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as a telephone operator in Montpelier, and the National Bank of Montpelier for 28 years. She also enjoyed her time as a Sunday school teacher. Her hobbies included reading, knitting, crafts, cards, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Larry (Marcia) Pressler of Haviland, Ohio, and Mike (Kathy) Pressler of Archbold, Ohio; four granddaughters, Michelle (Derek) Copsey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Stephanie Salomon of Austin, Texas, Amber (Andrew) Sauer of Chicago, Illinois, and Shanna (Matthew) Newburg of Lansing, Michigan; nine great-grandchildren, Corbin Copsey, Caden Copsey, Jordan Copsey, Aidan Salomon, Allison Salomon, Maddox Newburg, Braylon Newburg, Beckam Newburg and Emmett Sauer; one sister-in-law, Phyllis (Lyle) Robison of Montpelier; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A time to receive friends will take place Friday, August 2, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. at Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Empire Street Chapel in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate. Viola will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, the Montpelier Senior Center or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
