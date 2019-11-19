ARCHBOLD — Victoria S. “Vicki” Lindley, 74, Archbold, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
She was born September 25, 1945, at Wauseon, the daughter of Dale and Flossie (Roth) Lindley. She was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold.
She is survived by a sister, Sharon Gericke of Archbold; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Lindley.
There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at the Archbold Cemetery with Pastor Paul Reichert officiating. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.