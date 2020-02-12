PAULDING — Victoria “Vicki” Harter, 75, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Gardens of Paulding.
She was born March 12, 1944, in Napfor, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Harlan and Hazel (Campbell) McIntosh.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Richard Harter, Paulding; son, Jeffrey (Sonya) Harter, Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Joseph, Isaac and Elijah Harter, all of New Haven, and Lexy Harter, Fort Wayne; sister, Bonnie Colwell, Krypton, Ky.; and brothers, Roger (Penney) McIntosh of New Haven, and Jim (Diane) McIntosh, Fort Wayne.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Cobb; and two brothers, William and Paul.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Monday from noon until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
