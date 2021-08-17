Defiance — Victoria Bowers, age 37, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Delta, Ohio.
She was born on March 5, 1984, to Roel and Sally (Salaz) Raya in Napoleon, Ohio. On May 3, 2019, she married Jeremiah Bowers who survives. Victoria loved her time spent with her family. Victoria was a good cook and she loved her children above all else. She was a good soul and loved with her whole heart. Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her loved her dearly. She had the heart of a lion, her laugh was loud and contagious, and her smile bright and beautiful. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, painting, coloring, riding motorcycles, and her dogs Jackson and Crixus.
Victoria will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jeremiah, her mother, Sally Raya of Defiance; and her children: Lance "Bear" Berry, Madison Bowers and Darryn Wallen, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Victoria (Chuck Whiteford) Anderson, Mason Mansfield, Marley Salaz, Corbin Cruz, and Conner Cruz; her sisters: Annette Mansfield of Defiance, and Monica (Sarah) Salaz of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and brothers: Roy Raya of Defiance and David (Abby) Cruz of Stryker, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roel Raya, her grandparents, Jose and Calletana Salaz, Aunt Pearl and Uncle Pete.
Visitation and services for Victoria will be private for her immediate family. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
