Defiance — A funeral service was held for Victoria Peralez on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Bethel Worship Center in Defiance, with Pastor Rosie Perez officiating. Assisting as pallbearers were Valente Peralez Jr., Eduardo Peralez, Daniel Peralez, Jose Peralez, Jesus Moreno and Jose Vazquez. Burial followed the service at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

