Defiance — A funeral service was held for Victoria Peralez on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Bethel Worship Center in Defiance, with Pastor Rosie Perez officiating. Assisting as pallbearers were Valente Peralez Jr., Eduardo Peralez, Daniel Peralez, Jose Peralez, Jesus Moreno and Jose Vazquez. Burial followed the service at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Peralez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.