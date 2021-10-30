LIBERTY CENTER — Victor Plassman, 87, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away Thursday October 28, 2021.
Victor was born on July 29, 1934, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Erwin and Augusta (Rosebrock) Plassman. Victor married Carolyn Patton on May 12, 1956, and she preceded him on February 6, 1996. He then married Bonnie Vollmar and she survives in Dunbridge, Ohio. Also surviving are his children: Penny Plassman of Holgate, Candy (Charlie) Maynard of Liberty Center, and Gene Plassman of Liberty Center; grandchildren: Heather, Chasidy, Christina and Tara; great-grandchildren: Sabrina, Dominic, Alize, Brendly, Desarah, Jayda, Trinity, Maci and Fitz; sister: Norma Jean “Toots” Kurth of Wauseon; step-children: Robin Coger and Kevin Vollmar; seven step-grandchildren and host of step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Victor Plassman Jr. and siblings, Otis, Vernon and Donna Plassman.
Victor enjoyed going to the casino, remodeling house and tinkering around the house. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Liberty Center.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Heath Cemetery, 4026 Co Rd V, Liberty Center, OH 43532.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, OH 43532.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Victor’s honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the charity of the donors choice.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Victor’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
