Napoleon — Victor Henry Kruse, 81, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on May 13, 2021.
He was born in Henry County, Ohio, on November 28, 1939, to Henry and Ella (Sundermann) Kruse.
Victor proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. He was an avid sportsman and followed the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Victor was more of a private person, but he enjoyed playing on several bowling leagues.
Victor is survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or Ridgeville Fire Department. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
