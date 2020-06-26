Victor Campos, 47, Defiance, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 28, 1972, to Felipe Eliceo and Romana (Castillo) Campos.
He leaves behind a fiancé, Melissa Andres, Defiance; a son, Felipe Eliceo Campos, Wolcottville, Indiana; a daughter, Ana M. Campos, Bronx, New York; and one granddaughter, Aimee Enrique, Bronx, N.Y.
He had one brother, Chavelo Campos; and eight sisters, Cecilia, Rosa, Maria, Reyna, Adolfo, Irma, Maura and Florentina Campos Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Victor loved to play and watch soccer. He was an amazing cook and loved to cook for people. He will be greatly missed by all!
Private services will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Victor Campos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.