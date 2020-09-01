Victor Borstelman

NAPOLEON — Victor E. Borstelman, 91, Napoleon, died August 31, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
His Legacy… Victor was born March 12, 1929, to Henry C. and Laura (Stockman) Borstelman in Freedom Township. In 1948, he married Elizabeth Koster. Vic worked as a fuel oil distributor for Daman and Daman for 23 years. He was a machine operator at Gould Clevite, retiring in 1993. For 16 years, Vic drove school bus for Napoleon. In his retirement, Vic enjoyed working in the funeral business, working for the Wesche Funeral Home, Napoleon, and the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where he was an usher and finance deacon. Vic was also a social member of the VFW.
His Family… Vic is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of 71 years; sons, Roger (Elaine), Napoleon, Michael (Sandi) of Napoleon, Rick of Tampa, Fla., Terry (Deb) of Napoleon, Tom (Joan) of Napoleon, Gary (Erin) of Kansas City, Kan., and Jerry, Napoleon: his favorite daughter, Sue (Dave) Cooper, Napoleon; 16 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard; brothers, Elmer and Raymond; and sisters, Esther Von Deylen and Ruth Hogrefe.
His Farewell Services… Due to current health concerns, there will be a private graveside service in Glenwood Cemetery, with Reverend Peter Marcis and Reverend Logan Scheiwe.
Contributions in memory of Vic can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Vic’s services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
