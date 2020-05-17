CONTINENTAL — Vicki L. Tingler, 61, Continental, died at 1:08 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
She was born March 15, 1959, in Bellflower, Calif., to the late George H. and Nina J. (Burgett) Wagner. In 1997, she married David L. Tingler, who survives in Continental.
She also is survived by three children, Kristina (Jon) Sell of Fayette, Ray (Carrie) Moats Jr. of West Unity and Todd (Mindy) Moats of Oakwood; a stepson, Shawn (LaDonna) Tingler of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Vicki was preceded in death by two brothers, David Wagner and Roger Wagner.
Vicki was a homemaker and was a member of Continental Missionary Baptist Church. She loved baking and doing crafts.
Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will be held at noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Rev. Bob Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe Cemetery, Continental. A private visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Continental Missionary Baptist Church, a card, email or a message on the website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.