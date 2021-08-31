Defiance — Vicki E. Cauger, age 69, of Defiance, passed away on Friday evening, August 27, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on March 27, 1952, to Okey and Patsy (Wells) Talbert in Spencer Springs, West Virginia. On July 4, 1997, she married Jeff Cauger, who survives. Vicki was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going to casinos and loved spending time with her family.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Cauger, of Defiance, her son, Joshua (Angie) O'Hara of Cecil, Ohio, and daughter, Angelina (Darrin) Kirkham of Defiance. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Toby O'Hara, Sydney O'Hara and Michael Maag.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers: Nelson, Jerry, Roger, Reggie and Charles Talbert.

There will be so services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

