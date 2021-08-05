Vernon Meyer

Defiance — Vernon Ralph Meyer, 95, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on August 2, 2021.
He was born on December 3, 1925, in Henry County's Harrison Township, to Henry Louis and Clara Dorothy (Biederstedt) Meyer. He and his twin brother, Virgil, were baptized by the pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Vernon graduated from North Richland Adams (Jewel) School in 1944. He served in the Philippine Islands during WWII. An honorable discharge was given on Dec. 3, 1946, Vern's 21 Birthday. After he returned to Defiance, he met Lillian Marie Miller and they were married on September 18, 1949.
Vernon farmed all but the last few years of his life. He also worked at Fulton Tubing in Archbold as a setup man for many years. Vernon was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served as a deacon, trustee and cemetery treasurer. He enjoyed making wine and playing euchre.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Lillian; four daughters: Debra (Jon) Grill of Marathon, Florida, Joyce (Greg) Johnston, Karen (John) Helmke, and Elaine Talbert, all of Defiance; grandchildren: Amy Grill, Matthew (Robin) Fronk, Jennifer (James) Gill, Ryan (Joey) Helmke, Kyle (Brittnay) Helmke, Amber Helmke, Tyler (Megan) Talbert, and Dakota Talbert; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother, Virgil.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin and Walter; sister, Mildred Wendt; son-in-law, Michael Fronk; and grandson, Nathan Grill.
Funeral services will be conducted at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with military honors.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral, Napoleon, on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn if possible.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or CPH Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
