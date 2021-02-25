Vernon Fintel

Hamler — Vernon W. Fintel, 90, retired farmer, automobile parts manager and bookkeeper, passed away February 18, 2021, at home. Vernon served in the Marines during the Korean Conflict and was active at the American Legion Post 262 of Hamler, where he also served as a past commander.
Vernon enjoyed all card games, especially pinochle and particularly loved game playing with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball and the occasional game of golf. He was an avid sports fan, and could often be found listening to the Cleveland Indians or Ohio State football on the radio while working in the fields on his tractor.
Vernon enjoyed dancing and good times at polka fests. He could always be heard humming or whistling, and sang in the Hope Lutheran Church choir where he was a lifelong church member. He continued his father's hobby of wine making and often produced an excellent vintage.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lorna (Hogrefe); sisters, Bernice (Dewayne) Lohmann, Helen Gobrogge, and Lois Burden; sister-in-law, Barbee Fintel; children, William (Colleen) Fintel, Pam (Tom) Olson, Robert (Connie) Fintel, and Sandy (David) Ballert; grandchildren, Stephen, Patrick, Sarah, Abby, Sam, Ben, Maggie, and Garrett Fintel, Emily (James) Schiele, Michael Olson, Andrew (Sammie) Madson-Olson, Margo (Chris) Chilelli, and Megan Tremaine; and great-granddaughter, Sakura.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Hilda (Dachenhaus); brothers, Willis and Irvin Fintel; brothers-in-law, Melvin Gobrogge and Bill Burden; and sister-in-law, Wilma (Gerken).
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the services at the church cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the church in accordance with state law and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Arrangements are entrusted with Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home of Napoleon.
Memorial tributes may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, Ohio. Friends are invited to share a memory of Vernon and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
