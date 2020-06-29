CECIL — Vernon E. Ankney, 73, Cecil, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born January 17, 1947, the son of the late Forest E. and Ethel M. (Grew) Ankney. On July 9, 1966, he married Paula Singer, who survives. He retired in 1993 from General Motors Powertrain, Defiance, after 27 ½ years.
He also is survived by his children, Becky, Christopher, and Michael (Francine); grandchildren, Sarah, Desiree, O’Dessa, Mariah, Amelia, Miciah, Kaleb, Josiah and Novalie; and great-granddaughter, Huxley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be a wake service at 7:30 p.m. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Caring and Sharing Food Bank or Paulding EMS. Friends and relatives may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.