Vernell Baker

OAKWOOD – Vernell L. Baker, 89, of Oakwood died 9:40 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Laurels of Defiance. She was born January 1, 1930, in Oakwood to the late Harry and Alma (Fitzwater) Grimes. On June 21, 1951, she married Richard E. Baker who died December 18, 1997.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas (Carol) Baker and Neil (Laura) Baker, both of Oakwood; six grandchildren, Bradley Baker of Clifton of New Jersey, Barry (Katie) Baker of Dublin, Nathan (Katrina) Baker of Dallas, Texas, Andrea (Jimmy) Fry of Defiance, Jason Baker of Toledo, and Lorelle Baker of Defiance; and seven great-grandchildren, Ajalyn, Maria, Judah Fry; Hudson, Cullen Baker; and Archie, Eleanor Baker. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Lester, Edger “Andy”, Ken, Charles “Jim” Grimes and three sisters, Doris Adams, Beulah Winchester, and Lila Howell.
Vernell worked for Cooper Farms for 36 years, from 1969 to 2005, Grizzly in Pandora, and GTE Sylvania formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood and the United Methodist Women. Vernell loved to sing and play the piano. She was the 2019 Valentine’s Day Queen at The Laurels of Defiance.
Funeral services will be noon on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood, with Pastor Jimmy Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the noon service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood.
Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
