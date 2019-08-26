Verlon E. Lambert, 64, Defiance, died at 8 a.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 3, 1955, in Defiance, to Ewell and Madgie (Rakes) Lambert. His father is deceased and his mother and stepfather, Clifford Nally, survive in Defiance.
Also surviving are a brother, Ernie (Tina) Lambert of Cloverdale; three stepbrothers, Greg (Joanne) Nally of Cleveland, Kenneth (Mary) Nally of Defiance, and Steve (Roxanne) Nally of Columbus; two stepsisters, Karen (Dan) Young of Ayersville and Jackie (Greg) Howard of Lancaster; a nephew, Ben Lambert; and a niece, Megan Lambert.
Verlon retired after 30 years from Titan Tire in Bryan. His life was music and he loved playing the guitar. He was a founding member with his brother of the band Colt 45. The band played great music together for 26 years.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Chris Reno officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.